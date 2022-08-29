Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 579,547 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $31.89.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,751,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

