Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OPWEF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.