Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OPWEF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

