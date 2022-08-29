Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $4,749.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

