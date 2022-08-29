OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.72. 166,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,153,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.