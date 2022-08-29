OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 291,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,197,633. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

