OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. 13,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,247. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.