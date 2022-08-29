OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 320,326 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 320,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.33% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,379. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

