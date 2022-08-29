OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

