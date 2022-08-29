OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 360,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 318,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 6,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

