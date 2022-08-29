OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,262. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

