OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 228,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.03. 45,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.59 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

