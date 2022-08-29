OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,202 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,631,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

