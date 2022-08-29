OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.94 and its 200 day moving average is $519.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

