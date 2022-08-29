OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,421 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.97. 374,339 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.