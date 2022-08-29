OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,840 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.34. 148,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,444. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

