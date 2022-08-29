OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

