OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.