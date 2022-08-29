OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. 196,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,925,225. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

