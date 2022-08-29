OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 608,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,029. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

