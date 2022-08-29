OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,162,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 712,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 746,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 78,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

