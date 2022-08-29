OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

META traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.76. 175,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.