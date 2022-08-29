OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,222. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 905.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

