OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.22. 34,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

