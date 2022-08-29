OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,388. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.