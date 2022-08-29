Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

