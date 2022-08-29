Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 30,895 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,895 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 1.27% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGV remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

