Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 774,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.30% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570,337. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

