Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 572,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 8.66% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,152. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

