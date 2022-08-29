Omni Event Management Ltd Increases Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 749,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 406,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Monday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.