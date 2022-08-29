Omni Event Management Ltd Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Omni Event Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 1.46% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,710. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

