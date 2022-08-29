Omni Event Management Ltd Buys Shares of 673,667 Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 673,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,183,000. Bottomline Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY remained flat at $56.99 on Monday. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

