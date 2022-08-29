Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 384,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,321,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1,936.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 843,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period.

OCDX remained flat at $17.63 on Monday. 12,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

