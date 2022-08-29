Omni Event Management Ltd Buys 430,378 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

DPCM Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. 3,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPCM Capital Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPOA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

As of August 5, 2022, DPCM Capital, Inc was acquired by D-Wave Systems Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.