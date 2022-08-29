Oiler Network (OIL) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Oiler Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oiler Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Oiler Network has a market cap of $284,557.82 and $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

About Oiler Network

Oiler Network is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

