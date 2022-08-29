Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 40.8% in August

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Group International Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of ODYY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 231,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,424. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

About Odyssey Group International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.