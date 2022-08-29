Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $401,722.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
