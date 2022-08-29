Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $401,722.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

