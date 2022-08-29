Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0655

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $329.38 million and $39.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

