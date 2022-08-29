NYL Investors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,166. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

