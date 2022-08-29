NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

