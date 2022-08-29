NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Fubon Bank

Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.49. The company has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

