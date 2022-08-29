NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.50. 893,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,256,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

