Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nuvei by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.