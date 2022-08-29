Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nuvei by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Trading Down 8.3 %

Nuvei Company Profile

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.