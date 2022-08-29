Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

