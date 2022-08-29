Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE NCA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,145. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
