NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. 10,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,140. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.04.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on NS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after acquiring an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 76.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

