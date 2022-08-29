Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004093 BTC on exchanges. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $167,291.52 and approximately $116,728.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00816809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novara Calcio Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

