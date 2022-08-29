NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NWHUF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

