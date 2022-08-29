Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.