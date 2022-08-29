Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.40. The company had a trading volume of 474,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

