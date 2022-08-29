Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$45.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.18. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
