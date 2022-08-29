Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading Up 5.3%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 27,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,147,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.